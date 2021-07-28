WHEATFIELD – The Kankakee Valley Marching Kougars completed their annual Summer Band Camp on Friday, July 23 after five days of hard work.
The camp, which met daily involved learning not only new music, but new steps and movements for a new show. The group of over 75 band members plus Kolor Guard practiced both as a complete unit and broken into sections under the tutelage of guest instructors.
It wasn’t all work, however, as theme days and other fun events were scheduled for those attending. The weather was also very cooperative this year with temperatures in the 80’s.
The band is directed by Nick Boersma, Assistant director Nick DeJarlais and Brian Moore. The Director of the Guard is Bridget Helms. The Drum Majors leading the band this year are Cooper Luedtke, Calder Feit and Bre Opolski.
This year’s show is titled West Side Story and features music from the famous Broadway musical with music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Featured will be “Tonight,” “America,”, “The Jets Song,” “Maria,” “Cool,” “One Hand, One Heart,” and “Somewhere.”
In addition to all home football games, the band will host their annual KV invitational competition on Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m. and compete at the Hobart Festival of Bands on Sept. 11.
The very busy band will also perform on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Sandhill Crane Festival in Wheatfield and at Highland High School Invitational that same night. Finally, they will compete at the ISSMA Marching Band Competition in Crown Point on Oct. 2.
The band will forego its annual Kougar Klassic Car Show this year, replacing it instead with a golf outing at Sandy Pines on Aug. 2. The fundraiser is to begin to gather monies towards the design and purchase of new uniforms. The current uniform design is nearly 21 years old.