KEENER TWP — This year Keener Township Vol. Fire Dept. will be 50 years old. Fire Chief Tom Fentress said they plan to have an open house to celebrate the anniversary in the summer once the renovation of the fire department is complete. People may have noticed the front of the station has gotten a facelift, and more work is being done inside the building as well.
In a Facebook post to begin the new year, Fentress wrote, “This year we have some wonderful blessings - the membership is as strong as it has ever been; we have 34 members in the department, three more members were voted into full membership, and another four will be voted into membership in 2023. Our trustee continues revamping the fire station, as you have seen over the past six months, but it is not yet done. There will be more to come.”
Last year, the fire department responded to 258 calls; 49 calls were for motor vehicle crashes, 19 for vehicle fires, 10 structure fires and one each for a stove fire, illegal burn, junkyard fire and dryer fire. They responded to 16 carbon monoxide alarms and 10 fire alarms. They also had 10 brush fires and assisted with a missing person search.
This year, the all volunteer department will continue to train and “improve at our craft to be better for each of you because we want to be our best when you need us,” Fentress wrote.
“We understand that we have been given the trust of our citizens; we are only given this because of those who came before us. We are humbled and privileged to be able to serve such a great community and all those who visit us. We will continue to serve with care and compassion to all those who call upon us,” Fentress said.
Here is a breakdown of the calls:
Missing person search - 1