Keener Volunteer Fire Department

Keener Township Vol. Fire Department will celebrate 50 years this year.

 Provided

KEENER TWP — This year Keener Township Vol. Fire Dept. will be 50 years old. Fire Chief Tom Fentress said they plan to have an open house to celebrate the anniversary in the summer once the renovation of the fire department is complete. People may have noticed the front of the station has gotten a facelift, and more work is being done inside the building as well.

In a Facebook post to begin the new year, Fentress wrote, “This year we have some wonderful blessings - the membership is as strong as it has ever been; we have 34 members in the department, three more members were voted into full membership, and another four will be voted into membership in 2023. Our trustee continues revamping the fire station, as you have seen over the past six months, but it is not yet done. There will be more to come.”

Trending Food Videos