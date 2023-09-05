On Aug. 24, Keener Twp Vol Fire Dept was very busy starting at 2:24 p.m., when we were dispatched for three vehicles on fire at Paul's Auto Yard. Keener Fire responded to the call with an engine and a tanker. Twenty minutes later, the fire department was requested for a car accident with injuries. As more firefighters arrived at the station, they loaded into a vehicle to assist with this call, then they and two brush trucks went to assist at Paul's.
As the crews were recouping from the heat and enjoying some downtime, the fire department was requested again, this time for a structure fire at 8:10 p.m. The first due engine arrived quickly and was able to knock the fire down to hold the fire to room and contents fire. Wheatfield Vol. Fire was requested for a full response due to the heat. Several additional firefighters and support persons arrived with water and ice to help fight the heat.
Dispatched to above for a structure fire. Engine 1112 went en route emergently to the scene with five members. Tanker 1143 followed 1112 out of the station to provide additional water and manpower. 1101 request Wheatfield Vol. Fire Dept to be en route with a full response due to the nature of the call and the temperatures outside.
Upon arrival at the scene, found a duplex with smoke showing from the charlie/delta side of the building; the smoke was black in color. The smoke began to roll out the front door as the crew of Engine 1112 made entry into the building. The crew of 1143 connected their tanker to the engine to provide water for the call. An additional engine, along with support vehicles, went en route to the scene.
The interior crew extinguished the fire in the back bedroom near the small refrigerator and dresser. The dresser was no longer standing, and there were several piles of burnt clothing near the refrigerator. Once the fire was extinguished, a secondary team entered the building with a thermal image camera to look for any extension. Once no extension was found, the exterior crew placed two large exhaust fans, one at a side door and one at the another side door, pulling the smoke out of the building.
A fire investigation was held at the scene and found that there was a wax melter on top of the refrigerator that was knocked over and the glass build was chipped off, there was clothing on the floor, and the fire looked to begin in this location where the wax melter and clothing were found.
Gas and electricity were disconnected at the house to make sure the house was secured. A neighbor came over with a large piece of plywood to secure the window the fire department had to remove to help extinguish the fire.
All personnel were accounted and no injuries were reported. EMS checked out all fire personnel who were inside the structure.
Once the house was deemed safe to enter, Fire Chief Tom Fentress allowed the occupant and land owner to enter the house. The occupant contacted some family members to stay with them for a couple of days.
Shortly after the structure fire, Keener was again paged out to respond to assist at a medical call with Keener Twp. EMS.
Fentress said, “We were given a special treat when we arrived back at the station. Pizza and pop donated by Pizza Hut, water donated by Casey's [General Store in DeMotte], and Dilly Bars donated by some of the fire wives. We can't thank each of you enough for the thoughtfulness of helping out the department.
"I want to personally thank all of our guys for the great job they did yesterday in the heat. I saw it on your faces as each of you were tired and exhausted, but you never complained, never wavered in your thought to continue to protect our citizens. I am proud of each of you,” Fentress said.