DEMOTTE — Keener Township Volunteer Fire Department held its annual awards night on Tuesday, June 27. Firefighters are awarded for their years of service, dedication and commitment to the department each year, but this year brought special years of service awards, with two men receiving 30 year awards and two receiving 35 year awards. All four of the men are active members of the department and are mentors for the younger members.
Chief Tom Fentress first awarded the newest members of the department who have passed the one year mark. Probationary firefighters receive their badge and call number after completing their first year of service. The four volunteers were sworn in and “pinned” with their badges to mark their official membership into the department. Receiving their badges were Rich Fialkowski, Michael O’Dea, Joseph Springer and Brad White.
Andy Farina was awarded for 10 years of service to the department. He received a plaque from Fentress. For 20 years of service, the firefighters receive the “Golden Ax” award. Two of these awards were presented during the event. For 20 years of service, Al Ooms and Matt Bristol received the large award and also a lifetime membership on the department for their dedication.
Wayne Daniels and Randy Woods received a special award for their 30 years of dedicated service to the department, and Bob Bryan and Doug DeVries were given awards for 35 years. DeVries also received the award for “Most Dedicated.” Bryan received an award as the township trustee for his support of the department with renovating the fire station in preparation for the 50th anniversary of Keener Twp. Fire.
Fentress said DeVries received the Most Dedicated award because he “embodies what it means” to be dedicated. He has a 30% call response no matter what time of day or night, week day or weekend. He spends some of his free time working on something at the station and always has popcorn ready for their monthly meetings.
Logan Reynolds, who joined in 2019, was named the Firefighter of the Year. Fentress said he is quick to help. He said Reynolds goal is to be the best firefighter he can be. He enjoys helping at the department and out in the community. “He is one of the go-to guys on the team,” Fentress said.
Then it was Fentress’ turn to step back and let someone else give the Leadership Award. Bristol said the award, chosen by the members, is given to Fentress for always being there through the good times and the bad. He said Fentress “grew up” through the ranks to become the chief.
Fentress has been a member of the department since 2005. He thanked the group for voting for him. He said the award is supposed to be for him to give to show his pride for the officers he leads. “They make me better,” he said of the officers. He said he took the helm from Randy Woods in 2018, and it was Woods’ vision for the future of the department that has lead him.
Fentress said he was sitting in a meeting of the Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association and listening to firefighters complain about their trustees. He said, “I wondered if they talk to their trustee or have a rapport with them. I know I can walk into my trustee’s office and have a conversation.”
He said he never thought the fire station would be remodeled, but Bob Bryan said he wanted to get it done so Fentress took a rendering Woods had had done and handed it to Bryan. The station now has a new updated look, and even has red lines for parking. The fire department name is on the doors and the bay doors have windows, something they’ve wanted.
“We are the most well-funded, most safe fire department because our trustee has our back,” Fentress said. He presented Bryan with a plaque of appreciation.
Bryan then presented Woods with the new sign that will hang on the pavilion built behind the department. He said it was Woods’ idea to have a family night and the pavilion is dedicated to that special night when the families all get together for food and fellowship with each other, becoming one big family.
On Saturday, July 8, the fire department will open its doors for an open house to celebrate its 50th year as the Keener Township Volunteer Fire Department from 3 - 7 p.m. There will be activities for children, some demonstrations and food. The public is welcome to come and learn about the fire department and its rich history from the inception of the DeMotte Fire Department in 1936 to the Keener Fire Department in 1973 to today.