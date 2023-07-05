DEMOTTE — Keener Township Volunteer Fire Department held its annual awards night on Tuesday, June 27. Firefighters are awarded for their years of service, dedication and commitment to the department each year, but this year brought special years of service awards, with two men receiving 30 year awards and two receiving 35 year awards. All four of the men are active members of the department and are mentors for the younger members.

Chief Tom Fentress first awarded the newest members of the department who have passed the one year mark. Probationary firefighters receive their badge and call number after completing their first year of service. The four volunteers were sworn in and “pinned” with their badges to mark their official membership into the department. Receiving their badges were Rich Fialkowski, Michael O’Dea, Joseph Springer and Brad White.

