DEMOTTE — The Keener Township Vol. Fire Department is planning an afternoon of fun events to celebrate their 50th year as Keener Fire. The celebration begins at 3 p.m. on July 8 at the station with a ribbon cutting and some brief speeches and a blessing of the building. Current and former firefighters will be in attendance.

They will have a “touch a truck” event for kids with area fire departments joining the celebration. They will also have kids’ zone to keep the youngsters entertained.