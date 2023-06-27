DEMOTTE — The Keener Township Vol. Fire Department is planning an afternoon of fun events to celebrate their 50th year as Keener Fire. The celebration begins at 3 p.m. on July 8 at the station with a ribbon cutting and some brief speeches and a blessing of the building. Current and former firefighters will be in attendance.
They will have a “touch a truck” event for kids with area fire departments joining the celebration. They will also have kids’ zone to keep the youngsters entertained.
District 1 Mass Casualty team, which covers Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter and LaPorte will be there as well.
What’s an open house without food? There will be some good food served and visitors can learn about modern firefighting and safety, and learn some history of the department, which started as DeMotte Fire Department in 1936, after a devastating fire destroyed much of the downtown.
The open house will run from 3 pm. To 7 p.m. The fire station is on 15th St. (SR 10/US 231) and has undergone renovation recently with an updated look.