DEMOTTE — Labor Day was anything but relaxing for Keener firefighters who were called out to an active fire Monday afternoon at close to 2 p.m. in the 7300 block west on CR 1000 N. A detached garage was fully involved as the fire department arrived on scene.
The fire spread to a small shed and the nearby home suffered heat damage to its siding. Fire crews prevented the fire from spreading to the home. No injuries were reported.
The homeowner had gone to an auto parts store in town for the pick up truck he had been working on inside the garage and saw the smoke on his return home. The cause of the fire is undetermined.
Keener firefighters had just returned from a call to Burritos Jaliscos on Halleck St. in DeMotte when they were called out to this fire.
The call to the restaurant turned out to be an air conditioning motor that had overheated on the roof causing smoke, which entered the business through the cold air ducts. There was no fire found after an investigation by the firefighters.
Keener Fire was assisted at both scenes by the Wheatfield Fire Department. Both fire departments are manned only by volunteers.