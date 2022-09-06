Garage fire

Keener and Wheatfield firefighters work on extinguishing hot spots on this garage that caught fire Monday afternoon. The cause is undetermined.

 Photo courtesy Keener Vol. Fire Dept.

DEMOTTE — Labor Day was anything but relaxing for Keener firefighters who were called out to an active fire Monday afternoon at close to 2 p.m. in the 7300 block west on CR 1000 N. A detached garage was fully involved as the fire department arrived on scene.

The fire spread to a small shed and the nearby home suffered heat damage to its siding. Fire crews prevented the fire from spreading to the home. No injuries were reported.

