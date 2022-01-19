WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley is searching for a new varsity football coach.
James Broyles, who went 15-25 in four seasons at his alma mater, announced his resignation last month.
An all-state lineman at KVHS in his youth, Broyles led the Kougars to a 5-4 record in 2020, his lone winning season. It was their first season over .500 since they finished 6-5 in 2014.
The Kougars finished 4-7 this past fall, including the program’s first sectional victory in five years.
Broyles said in a release announcing the news that he wanted to spend more time with his family. Daughter Lexi is an elite volleyball player who will play at Indiana University Kokomo next fall. She is also a standout in softball, helping the Kougars reach the semistate level last spring as a junior.
“Like any good father, he wants to be able to spend time with his family supporting Lexi at the next level,” Broyles said.
Broyles is a 1996 graduate of KVHS. He was an Indiana North All-Star at lineman his senior season and played offensive line for both Indiana University and Southwest Missouri State in college.
He was invited by the Chiefs, Rams, Packers and Buccaneers to compete in their training camps after graduating college. He came back to Jasper County to run his family’s farm and joined the KV football coaching staff soon after, first as an assistant to Zach Prairie and later as head coach.
He was also an assistant boys’ basketball coach under friend John Heerema at Covenant Christian, helping the Knights capture two sectional titles.
KVHS athletic director John Gray will be seeking the school’s 10th football coach since 2000. Anyone wishing to apply for the position must file an application online by Jan. 21.
Gray hopes to present the KV school board with a recommendation in late February or early March.