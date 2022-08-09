Local news

WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley School Board filled numerous positions Monday night before school began on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The board accepted eight resignations including a middle school counselor, aides, food service and an elementary basketball coach.

Teaching staff hired were McKayla Bitterling for intermediate school fifth grade teacher, Melissa Villegas as middle school alternative school teacher and Julia Fleszewski as eighth grade math teacher. Bitterling was approved on a temporary one-year contract filling a vacancy due to a leave of absence. Villegas and Fleszewski will fill the positions due to resignations.

