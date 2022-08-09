WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley School Board filled numerous positions Monday night before school began on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The board accepted eight resignations including a middle school counselor, aides, food service and an elementary basketball coach.
Teaching staff hired were McKayla Bitterling for intermediate school fifth grade teacher, Melissa Villegas as middle school alternative school teacher and Julia Fleszewski as eighth grade math teacher. Bitterling was approved on a temporary one-year contract filling a vacancy due to a leave of absence. Villegas and Fleszewski will fill the positions due to resignations.
Six special needs and special education aides were hired, two for the intermediate school, three for the middle schools and one for the high school. A playground aide was hired for the intermediate school as well.
Four food service workers were added after the positions opened due to resignations.
Rob LaLonde was approved as head bus mechanic filling a position due to retirement and Chris Jones takes the position as assistant head bus mechanic.
Andrea Kelleher was approved as the director of food services for this school year filling a vacancy due to resignation.
One afternoon 40-hour sweeper position was eliminated and the 29 hour midnight janitor position was increased to 40 hours per week due to an increase in evening activities.
For extracurricular positions, the board approved Tammi Helton as an intermediate school yearbook sponsor for the new school year with board member Tim Helton abstaining from the vote. Jordan Clark was approved as fall musical and spring play assistant director for the 2022/2023 school year.
For sports, Jay Biesterfeld was approved as varsity girls softball coach, filling the position due to a resignation, and Haley Griffey as the high school freshmen volleyball coach for the new school year.
The board decided to hire Circle R Electric to replace hallway can lights with LED fixtures at the middle school for $14,720 and to install seven hallway lights on the backup generator at Wheatfield Elementary School for $5,475.
They also agreed to declare 260 one-piece student desks at the intermediate school as junk.
Town and Country Paving will install curb patches at the high school for $6,200.
The high school cafeteria will have 50 new chairs at a cost of $5,500.
Wheatfield Elementary School received permission to have Science Night in the Park at Wheatfield Centennial Park with Principal David Myers sponsoring the field trip on Friday, Oct. 7. The event will be held at the school if it rains.