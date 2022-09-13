WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley School Board met with one member missing for its first meeting of the month on Sept. 12. The six members of the board covered the agenda items in a swift and concise manner.
A public hearing was held for the 2023 budget, Capital Projects Plan and the School Bus Replacement plan with no members of the public speaking or objecting. The board approved the plans. The budget and plans can be viewed on the corporation’s website and the State of Indiana’s Gateway site.
Among the decisions to be made were the acceptance of four resignations from one bus driver, a DeMotte Elementary School sweeper, a dishwasher and a middle school PE aide.
Staff leaves were approved with board member Bill Walther abstaining on the vote for Brett Walther, a high school teacher for a reduction of contract. Otherwise all votes were unanimous.
The board approved the following for extracurricular positions: Erin Barton and Robin Schaetzel as co-grade level chairs for the intermediate school specials and special education; William Dettman as high school assistant cheer coach for winter only; Cody Scott and Ryan Armstrong to split middle school eighth grade boys basketball coach duties; John Hall as middle school boys seventh grade basketball coach; David DeFries as sixth grade boys basketball coach; Zachary Waters and Brian Culbreth as middle school wrestling coaches; Rob Murray as volunteer sixth grade boys basketball coach and Stacy Brown as middle school concessions.
Tracy Robertson was approved as a temporary teacher at the intermediate school from Oct. 3 to Nov. 28, to fill a vacancy due to maternity leave. MacKyndsea Burke was approved as a middle school counselor beginning Sept. 13, filling a vacancy due to resignation.
Christina Smith was hired as a bus driver beginning Sept. 13. She was a substitute driver and will be filling a vacancy due to resignation. Bianca Swartz begins as a special needs aide at the middle school, filing a vacancy due to a transfer and will be paid by the North Newton School District. Tonya Stepp was approved as a high school special education aide filling a vacancy due to resignation. John Lamp will fill the vacancy as the sweeper at DeMotte Elementary School and Makayla Lamp will fill the position of lunch/recess aide at DES, also filling a vacancy due to resignation.
The board approved the purchase of 97 Viewsonic 86” interactive displays for $286,248. The displays will replace the Promethean board units that have compatibility issues with Windows 11 at Wheatfield, DeMotte and intermediate schools.
The board accepted a $500 donation from Wiers for the Students in Need Fund at the middle school.