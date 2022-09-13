Kankakee Valley School Corporation

WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley School Board met with one member missing for its first meeting of the month on Sept. 12. The six members of the board covered the agenda items in a swift and concise manner.

A public hearing was held for the 2023 budget, Capital Projects Plan and the School Bus Replacement plan with no members of the public speaking or objecting. The board approved the plans. The budget and plans can be viewed on the corporation’s website and the State of Indiana’s Gateway site.

