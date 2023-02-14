WHEATFIELD - At half-time of the boys' varsity basketball game, the Kankakee Valley High School FFA crowned their 2023 Sweetheart. Senior Adrianna Frieden was chosen to the delight of all in attendance.

Frieden is the daughter of Jim and Tanya Misch. She is a varsity player on the tennis, golf and equestrian teams and is very active in her church's youth group. She is an officer in the local FFA chapter and is also a member of the Fellowship for Christian Athletes.

FFA Crowning 2023

2022 FFA Sweetheart Katelyn Kros prepares to crown her successor Adrianna Frieden as escort Kurt Kros looks on.
FFA Court 2023

Shown after the crowning are 2022 FFA Sweetheart Katelyn Kros, FFA Sponsor Garrett Bitterling, freshmen Hannah Bristol and Brayden Hanewich, senior Kurt Kros and 2023 FFA Sweetheart Adrianna Frieden, sophmores Lilly Albanese and Eric Bretveld, and juniors Madelyn Murray and Duke Zacharias.

