A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High 52F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Shown after the crowning are 2022 FFA Sweetheart Katelyn Kros, FFA Sponsor Garrett Bitterling, freshmen Hannah Bristol and Brayden Hanewich, senior Kurt Kros and 2023 FFA Sweetheart Adrianna Frieden, sophmores Lilly Albanese and Eric Bretveld, and juniors Madelyn Murray and Duke Zacharias.
WHEATFIELD - At half-time of the boys' varsity basketball game, the Kankakee Valley High School FFA crowned their 2023 Sweetheart. Senior Adrianna Frieden was chosen to the delight of all in attendance.
Frieden is the daughter of Jim and Tanya Misch. She is a varsity player on the tennis, golf and equestrian teams and is very active in her church's youth group. She is an officer in the local FFA chapter and is also a member of the Fellowship for Christian Athletes.
Frieden plans to attend Purdue University to major in Soil and Water Science and minor in Agribusiness. Senior FFA member Kurt Kros escorted her.
The junior class candidate was Madelyn Murray. She is the daughter of Rob and Brandi Murray and is very active in her school and community. Murray plays basketball for KV as well as playing on Indiana's Best in AAU. She is also a member of the Sunshine Club and mentors adopted and foster children each summer at Royal Family Kids Camp. Junior FFA member Duke Zacharias escorted Murray.
Representing the sophomore class was Lilly Albanese. She is the daughter of Larry and Karen Albanese. She is a member of FFA, FCA, Pathfinders and volunteers in the KV Preschool. Sophomore FFA member Eric Bretveld escorted Albanese.
The freshman class candidate was Hannah Bristol, daughter of Ryan and Kristin Bristol. She is very active in her school and community, playing basketball and softball, as well as being a member of FFA and 4-H.
Frieden was crowned by 2022 FFA Sweetheart Katelyn Kros, who also presented a bouquet of roses to her. FFA sponsor and KV Agriculture teacher Garrett Bitterling escorted Kros.