CROWN POINT — The end of a five-year saga came to a close Friday morning in the courtroom of Judge Salvador Vasquez at the Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point. Vasquez, serving as special judge for the case of former Jasper County judge and attorney Robert Monfort and his legal assistant Teri Hardin, ignored pleas from both the defendants’ attorneys not to place them on home detention. Instead, he sentenced them both to one year of house arrest followed by two full years of probation after a plea agreement had them both pleading guilty to one of the 16 counts they had been initially charged with in 2022. They plead guilty to a Level 5 felony theft charge. All of the other charges were dropped.

The two were accused of theft from the estate of Rose Jeanette Nagel, who had signed a letter of intention to leave her estate to the Jasper Newton Foundation for scholarships to St. Augustine Catholic School students. Hardin became the beneficiary instead, which caused the foundation to question the validity of the will Monfort had placed in probate court. A lawsuit was filed by the foundation in 2018, which was settled before the criminal charges were filed. In the settlement, restitution was made by the defendants.

