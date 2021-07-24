JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Soil and Water Conservation District will be at the Jasper County Fair beginning Sunday, July 25.
SWCD personnel will be at their building through Friday, July 30 from 5-8 p.m. each day. The building is located next to the FFA building.
On Sunday, July 25, the SWCD will host a Kids & Conservation event from 3-6 p.m. Joining the staff for the event will be Mindi, Northwest Indiana Solid Waste District Educator. Different stations highlighting recycling, composting and how paper is made will be on hand.
On Tuesday, July 27, the organization will host Nature Night. Stop by and learn about the importance of native plants and how to manage invasive species. DNR has graciously donated white pine and red oak trees for the public.
The office will highlight SWCD’s Lower Kankakee Watershed Initiative on Wednesday, July 28. Swing by and learn what this project has been up to over the past year.
Conservation Partners Night is set for Thursday, July 29. Stop by with conservation questions for answers from the experts.
Don’t forget SWCD is also offering free soil testing. You may drop your sample off at the office located at 211 E. Drexel Parkway, Rensselaer or bring your sample to the fair. SWCD personnel will be there collecting samples all week long.