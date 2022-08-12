JASPER COUNTY — Tickets are on sale for the 2022 Jasper Jaunt, which is set for Aug. 27 this summer.
Tickets are $65 per rider and this year’s bike ride will focus on the northern part of the county, with four farm stops scheduled over a 35-mile bike ride.
The ride will begin at 8 a.m., CST, at Spencer Park in DeMotte and will include stops at Perkins Good Earth Farm, Collier Row Cottage Flower Farm, McMahan Honey Farm and Tiny Town Goat soap.
Breakfast, lunch and goodie bags at each stop are included in the price, as well as a Jasper Jaunt t-shirt.
The event, sponsored by the Jasper County Economic Development Organization, is designed to promote agritourism in the county.