JASPER COUNTY — Two Jasper County offices will have new faces running them this fall.
It was announced at last week’s Jasper County Commissioners meeting that Dr. Christopher Louck will replace Dr. Marianne Nelson as medical director at the county health department beginning Nov. 1.
Louck is the son of Dr. Michael Louck, who served as director of the health department from 1972 until his retirement in 2011. Michael Louck, who was instrumental in starting the Clinic of Family Medicine in Rensselaer in the early 1970s, passed away in 2015.
Nelson began working with the health department upon the retirement of the elder Louck.
A Rensselaer Central High School graduate, Christopher Louck came back to his hometown several years ago and started his own family practice. He graduated med school from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, and did his residency at St. Francis in Indianapolis in 2009.
The county airport, meanwhile, has found a replacement for Ray Seif, who will leave later this month to take an airport manager’s position in his home state of Kansas.
Emily Hackler was recently hired to fill Seif’s shoes. She will work part time through the month of September before transitioning into a full-time position on Oct. 3, Seif said.
Hackler is a licensed private pilot, an Indiana State University Aviation Management graduate and gained experience by working ops at Gary. She has Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting experience as well as business management and outreach experience.
Watch the Rensselaer Republica/Kankakee Valley Post-News for features on the new county employees.