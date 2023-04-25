The Indiana State Police Forensic Scientist of the Year Award is presented annually to a Forensic Scientist within the Laboratory Division deemed to have consistently provided a superior quality forensic analysis service in a highly professional, proficient, and unbiased manner for the Indiana Criminal Justice Community. The recipient of the 2022 Indiana State Police Forensic Scientist of the Year is Cheryl A. Zakowski, a resident of Jasper County whose accomplishments during that year are worthy of such recognition and have earned her this award.
In 2022, Zakowski, who serves as a Forensic Scientist is the Forensic Biology (DNA) Section at the Lowell Regional Laboratory completed 130 cases and 2421 tests, both well above the section averages, and she was in the top 10 of all productivity metrics. Several times during the year she assisted with training both Indiana State Police and other department employees in collection and testing of biological evidence. Zakowski proactively innovated strategies and processes to assist in the overall functioning of the laboratory and was an exceptional teammate and problem solver.