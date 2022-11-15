WHEATFIELD – The Jasper County Recovery House hosted its fifth annual banquet to celebrate another year and raise funds to continue the program. The theme for the evening was “Building Together.”Last year the theme was “Going together,” and “we went,” said Andy Collins, executive director of the Teen Challenge of Elkhart. The Recovery House is affiliated with the Adult/Teen Challenge, a program begun in 1958 by David Wilkerson, author of the true life story, “The Cross and the Switchblade.”

The banquet, held at the First Church at the intersection of US 231 and SR 10, included testimony by some of the programs successes, worship music and an update on the house and the programs. Men undergoing the rehabilitation and recovery from addiction at the house introduced themselves with some having graduated and others still in the process. They ranged from just two weeks to two years. Most of the programs last an average of 12 to 18 months.

