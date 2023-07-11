THE LEATHER ART OF
CONNIE GLEMBY AT DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Visit the DeMotte Library Art Wall during July or August to see the beautiful leather artistry of Connie Glemby.
Connie is a master leather carver who got her start 23 years ago after moving here from New York. Looking for something to do, she took a leather class at Tandy Leather in Merrillville and was hooked after her first class.
All artwork on display are award winning pieces, one even being featured in Leatherworks magazine. Her favorite works are ones that feature children and pets. Besides creating art, her passion also lies with dogs and coffee.
COMBAT COFFEE AT
THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Community veterans are invited to join the Rensselaer Library on Monday, July 17 from 9:30-11 a.m. for an opportunity of fellowship and obtaining resources in an effort to build a strong network among area vets.
Combat Coffee is a group created by a vet and is a casual environment in which veterans can connect through coffee, conversation, and camaraderie. The awesome veteran-owned Black Rifle Coffee Company will be providing the brew as well.
Registration is requested, but not required. Any questions, contact the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881.
FABULOUS FRIDAY AT
RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Join the Rensselaer Library on Friday, July 14 at 1 p.m. for Fabulous Friday. This program is for individuals with developmental disabilities. A story or two will be read and a craft will be provided.
For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
JCPL AT THE JASPER COUNTY FAIR
JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Public Library will be at the Jasper County Fair from Saturday, July 15 to Friday, July 21. Come see our booth in the Commercial Building for a free fun photo and a chance to win a prize!
LAPSIT STORY TIME
AT WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Lapsit Story Time will be offered at the Wheatfield Public Library for ages 0-23 months, along with a caregiver on Tuesdays, July 18 through Aug. 1 from 10-10:40 a.m. During Lapsit Story Time, children will hear stories and songs, lap-bounce, and interact with other children. Registration is required to attend, and may be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
NERF NIGHT AT THE
WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Join the Wheatfield Library on Friday, July 14 from 6-8 p.m. for Nerf Night.
Ages 8 and up are welcome to join the library for capture the flag games using foam guns and darts. Anyone under 13 years of age must be accompanied by an adult, and all participants will be required to sign a waiver.
Participants are required to bring their own unmodified Nerf toy and protective eyewear.
The library will provide darts. Refreshments will be provided at this FREE event.
Register online at myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774. Space is limited.
SCRABBLE NIGHT AT
THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Join the Rensselaer Library staff on Wednesday, July 19 at 5:30 pm and play a game of Scrabble and test your word skills! Supplies are provided. Open to ages 16 and up.
Registration is required and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 or by visiting www.myjcpl.org/events.