JASPER COUNTY — The Purdue Extension Office in Jasper County and the Rotary Club of Rensselaer will hold their first Empowering Girls event on Saturday, April 16 at the Jasper County Fairgrounds.
This free event, which is open to female students ages 13-18 and their caregivers, was created to uplift and empower young girls to be fierce and successful in a dominating world. It is scheduled to run from 1:30-4:30 p.m., with doors to open at 12:15 p.m.
Girls will be able to choose free items, including t-shirts and swag bags, and the event will feature pampering, jewelry-making and selfie stations for their enjoyment. Attendees will be guaranteed a t-shirt if they register at bit.ly/EmpowerGirlsRen by April 4.
Children/teen book author Shannon Baunach Anderson, county sheriff Pat Williamson and Community Impact Maker of Wheatfield are scheduled to be on hand for the event. Door prizes and gift bag items from local businesses are also being planned.