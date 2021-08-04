JASPER COUNTY — Recently, the Jasper County Queen Court was interviewed about their experiences during fair week.
Fair queen Anna Hannon and court members Marlene McGing, Sydney Van Meter, Kristy Kolhagen and Olivia Hodgson all participated in the interview. Here are their responses:
Q: What responsibilities have you all shared this week?
A: “We’re all here to support and encourage the kids participating in all of the events,” said McGing.
Van Meter chimed in, “I agree with Marlene. There were a lot of events even we didn’t know about. Marlene and I have never shown before, so we got to experience a lot of different perspectives.”
“We also will stay involved in community events once the fair week is over. It doesn’t just stop after this week,” said Kolhagen.”
Q: What has been your favorite part about this week?
A: “Definitely handing out plastic crowns to little girls,” said Kolhagen. “It makes them feel like absolute princesses.”
“It would probably have to be the tractor parade into town. There’s such a tradition behind it, and you can see how passionate those men are about their tractors.” explained Hannon.
“My favorite event is the mud drags,” said Marlene. “I enjoy watching them since my brother is in them.”
“My favorite is definitely letting little girls try on my crown,” said Van Meter. “I love seeing how excited they get.”
Q: What does being on the court mean to you?
A: “The fair and community are so important to me,” said Hannon. “I’m so thankful I was given the opportunity before I left for school in Oklahoma.”
“I just think we all love where we came from,” said Kolhagen. “It’s great to be such a positive role model for so many people in our community.”
“It’s just something that I’ve always loved the idea of,” said Van Meter. “Being that role model for all the little girls in our county.”
“I’m kind of using it as a life lesson,” said McGing. “Speech class was not my favorite in middle school, and this has been a lesson to learn more social skills and professionalism throughout the process.”
Q: What has the Little Miss winner, Olivia Hodsgon, been up to this week?
A: Hodsgon said she has shown a pig, been to grandstand events, and even got to hand out ribbons.
“She attracts more little girls to the fair,” said Hannon. “Her mom even said that she’s become a social butterfly over the week.”
The court would like to give a big thank you to the fair board, the Jasper County Fair Association and directors for all of the meals and support that they provided over the course of the week.
“They truly made us feel like queens,” said Hannon, who will represent Jasper County at the Indiana Fair Queen contest this winter.