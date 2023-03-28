RENSSELAER — Horse barns, salary allocations, hospital consulting fees and more were all hot topics of discussion at the Jasper County Council’s third meeting of 2023, held on March 21. The meeting was presided by Council President Steven Jordan, 3rd district.
The primary topic of discussion was a proposal to appropriate $25,000 for a horse barn at the Jasper County Fairgrounds. The proposal was by Zyan Miller, Economic Development Coordinator for the Jasper County Economic Development Organization (JCEDO), as a partnership with the Jasper County Fair Association. The horse barn would cost $40,000, with Miller requesting $25,000 on top of the $75,000 already allocated to JCEDO to help fund the barn along with other projects the organization has been working on.
“We don’t need an enormous amount of money in there, but that would leave us about $5,000 to maybe help with another capital project in the next year,” said Miller.
The horse barn would have portable stalls to be used year-round. Jordan noted the benefits the barn would provide to local residents as well as to attract tourism to the area.
“Many 4H–ers will benefit from it, and every weekend, we’ll see the number of people coming into the county, spending money around here,” said Jordan.
The council will vote on the appropriation next month after it is properly advertised.
Following Miller’s proposal, the council approved multiple salary appropriations. This included appropriations for one of the county’s 911 dispatcher’s salary, as well as approving the salary of a new student resource officer (SRO) recently hired for the Kankakee Valley School Corporation. The council also approved an additional $4,165 for the county’s highway foreman’s salary, to match the foreman’s actual salary after it was mistakenly listed as a lower amount in the county’s salary ordinance.
The Jasper County Council also approved $5,000 to reimburse the county surveyor, after he had to replace a faulty transmission for his truck.
The final appropriation of the night was to approve $90,495 for consulting and engineering drawings needed to construct an EMS building across from the Jasper County Fairgrounds.
After discussing all monetary measures, the council moved on to other business. Council member Paul Norwine, 1st district, took the opportunity to discuss a report he heard on the radio about the declining school-age population in Jasper County.
Norwine noted that the 2020 census showed Jasper County lost nearly 2% of its population since 2010, and that he had recently been told by a Rensselaer teacher that Rensselaer High School has 468 students, and could have under 450 next year. Norwine stated that the student population is decreasing in almost all schools south of the Kankakee River and north of West Lafayette.
Norwine presented his belief that the county’s schools could place more focus on college preparation, which the council discussed, along with promoting trades in schools.
“Wouldn’t it have been great if that chip manufacturing plant wanted to be built close to NIPSCO and the solar projects instead of in West Lafayette?” said Norwine. “I do know that if we can improve our education level in Jasper County that the next time a company like Milwaukee Tools looks to move to Jasper County, they will decide we are a good fit for them.”
The council closed the meeting by deciding to allocate funding to the county’s extradition fund, which has depleted.