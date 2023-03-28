Local News

RENSSELAER — Horse barns, salary allocations, hospital consulting fees and more were all hot topics of discussion at the Jasper County Council’s third meeting of 2023, held on March 21. The meeting was presided by Council President Steven Jordan, 3rd district.

The primary topic of discussion was a proposal to appropriate $25,000 for a horse barn at the Jasper County Fairgrounds. The proposal was by Zyan Miller, Economic Development Coordinator for the Jasper County Economic Development Organization (JCEDO), as a partnership with the Jasper County Fair Association. The horse barn would cost $40,000, with Miller requesting $25,000 on top of the $75,000 already allocated to JCEDO to help fund the barn along with other projects the organization has been working on.

