In the morning hours of Aug. 18, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office became aware that illegal drugs and a cellular telephone had possibly been smuggled into the jail by a correctional officer.
After obtaining this information, Sheriff Williamson immediately assigned a detective to investigate the incident. During the investigation, it was determined that Correctional Officer Shaun Zavoral, 29, from Wheatfield, had smuggled the items in and had given them to a particular inmate.
Shaun Zavoral was taken into custody and transported to the Porter County Jail and incarcerated for the following charges:
• Dealing in Methamphetamine (Level 4 Felony)
• Trafficking with an Inmate (Level 5 Felony)
Some of the illegal drugs and the cellular telephone were recovered when a “shake down” was completed of the suspected pods.
This is an ongoing and active investigation; one part of this investigation will be a complete cellular telephone forensic of the cellular telephone that was recovered. This is being completed by an outside source.
Correctional Officer Shaun Zavoral had been a member of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for just a little over two months and has since been terminated.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.