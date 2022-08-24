County arrests

In the morning hours of Aug. 18, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office became aware that illegal drugs and a cellular telephone had possibly been smuggled into the jail by a correctional officer.

After obtaining this information, Sheriff Williamson immediately assigned a detective to investigate the incident. During the investigation, it was determined that Correctional Officer Shaun Zavoral, 29, from Wheatfield, had smuggled the items in and had given them to a particular inmate.

