JASPER COUNTY — Three people have announced their intentions to replace retiring Douglas Gutwein, a Republican, for the State Representative District 16 seat later this year.
Barbara Neihouser of Francesville recently threw her hat in the ring, joining Kendell Culp of Rensselaer and Bryan Washburn of DeMotte as Republican candidates for the Tuesday, May 3 Primary Election.
Neihouser, a former teacher at West Central High School and a registered nurse, filed for the state representative seat on Jan. 31, just four days before the deadline to announce candidacy.
Jasper County voters will also vote for State Representative District 13, a position held by Sharon Negele, who announced she will seek re-election. The State Representative District 11 season is a three-person race between Republicans Michael Aylesworth of Hebron — who currently fills the seat — Andrew Boersma of Wheatfield and Pierce Fischer.
Boersma currently serves as Jasper County’s coroner.
Republican Jim Baird, the United States Representative in District 4, will be challenged in the Primary by T. Charles Bookwalter. U.S. Senator Todd Young will face Republican challenger Danny Niederberger.
Among county races, Jacob Taulman will seek re-election for prosecutor, Kara Fishburn hopes to continue to serve as county clerk, Patrick Williamson will seek re-election for sheriff, Vince Urbano will do the same for surveyor and Dawn Hoffman will seek re-election as assessor.
Republicans Paul Norwine (District 1), Gary Fritts (District 2) and Steve Jordan (District 3) will seek re-election for county council seats, while Republican Jason Armold will see the District 4 seat for the first time.
District 4 is currently held by Rein Bontrager, who plans to seek the District 3 Commissioner seat in May. That seat is currently held by Culp, who announced his candidacy for the State Representative District 16 earlier this winter.
Bontrager is currently the council’s president and Culp fills the same capacity on the board of commissioners.
Democratic candidates for the United State Representative District 4 seat are Roger Day and Howard Pollchik. Democratic candidates for U.S. Senator are Haneefah Khaaliq, Valerie McCray and Thomas McDermott Jr.
There are currently no Democratic candidates for state and county positions.
The list of candidates is subject to change as the Indiana Election Division will certify the list of candidates to the county clerk’s office by Friday, Feb. 18.