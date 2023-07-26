SWAT arrives

The Indiana State Police SWAT team, along with local law enforcement arrive with warrants at a home in Hebron.

 Provided

HEBRON — Thursday morning at approximately 7 a.m., the Indiana State Police SWAT executed several search warrants on a residence located at 107 S. Main St. in Hebron.  These search warrants were the result of an extensive investigation lead by LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department Captain Andy Hynek and Indiana State Trooper Jace Haddon, but it included numerous other law enforcement agencies across northwest and central Indiana.

The investigation encompassed a crime spree that spanned several counties and local jurisdictions to include Logansport Police, Kouts Police, Newton County Sheriff’s Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, Hebron Police Department, Monon Police Department, Francesville Police Department, White County Sheriff’s Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department,  and the Michigan City Police Department, LaPorte County Prosecutor, Jasper County Prosecutor, Cass County Prosecutor, and the Indiana State Police.

