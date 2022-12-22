Winter weather expected

The Indiana Department of Transportation is preparing for a major winter storm expected to impact the state starting Thursday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued winter storm warnings for much of Indiana starting Thursday afternoon through at least Friday, depending upon location. Blizzard warnings have been issued for counties bordering Lake Michigan. NWS is calling for snow with high winds and dangerously cold temperatures, causing snow-covered roadways and low visibility for holiday travel.

