The Indiana Department of Education and The Mind Trust Partner to launch Indiana Learns to  support thousands of students

INDIANAPOLIS –The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) announced the launch of Indiana Learns, a statewide grant program that will provide qualifying families with up to $1,000 to spend on math and English/language arts high-dosage tutoring and approved out-of-school academic programs for their students. The initiative’s goal is to increase access to effective, out-of-school academic support to help students recover from learning disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

