INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Auditor of State Tera Klutz warns Hoosiers to be aware of a scam asking for advance payment in order to receive access to state grants and payments. These scams, being made by telephone and email and maliciously posing as Auditor of State employees, falsely claim eligibility for a state grant or payment but require a fee be paid before receiving access to funds.
“My office has recently received reports from Hoosiers regarding an 'Advance Fee' scam," said Klutz. "The State of Indiana will never charge a fee for the processing of a State warrant or grant payments. It is the constitutional duty of my office to processes and pay all legal vouchers for services and products.”
The Auditor of State (AOS), who serves as Indiana's Chief Financial Officer, is coordinating with the Indiana Office of the Attorney General, the Indiana Office of Inspector General, and the Indiana State Police on these cases. If you receive a call or email you think may be an Advance Fee scam, please contact the Office of the Attorney General, Consumer Protection Division at https://www.in.gov/attorneygeneral/2434.htm