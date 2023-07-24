The Indiana State Department of Agriculture this week announced a historic $2 million in funding for the state’s 11 food banks, doubling last year’s funding. The money was authorized by the Indiana General Assembly as part of the budget bill passed last session.
The following food banks are receiving funding for fiscal year 2024:
Community Harvest Food Bank – $200,000.00
Dare to Care Food Bank – $72,200.00
Food Bank of Northern Indiana – $233,000.00
Food Bank of Northwest Indiana – $195,200.00
Food Finders Food Bank, Inc. – $185,000.00
FreeStore Foodbank– $16,600.00
Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, Inc. – $643,600.00
Hoosier Hills Food Bank, Inc. – $86,200.00
Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central IN, Inc. – $157,400.00
Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank, Inc. – $87,800.00
Tri-State Food Bank, Inc. – $123,000.00
“Providing for Hoosiers who are food insecure across our state is a priority,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who also serves as Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “I am proud that the general assembly recognized this by appropriating additional state funding towards our Indiana food banks.”
Last year, nearly one in six Americans received food assistance from charities, according to the release. The same year, 13% of Hoosiers experienced food insufficiency, which means they lacked consistent access to a healthy amount of food.
Indiana’s 11 food banks feed into pantries and soup kitchens across the state, allowing various types of food distribution centers to receive additional food products. Funds were distributed to food banks according to the Emergency Food Assistance Program’s fair share percentages, which are informed by poverty and unemployment levels for each county.
“Organizations like Indiana food banks are what makes growing food so rewarding,” Don Lamb, director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, said in the news release. “They have the necessary resources and skills to distribute large amounts of food and help community members in need. We are so thankful for the work they do for their communities across the state in helping food insecure Hoosiers.”
Julio Alonso, CEO of Hoosier Hills Food Bank in Bloomington, expressed gratitude from the state for the funding and emphasized the impact of higher prices.
“The increase in funding this year is especially timely because inflation has taken a hard toll on many families and seniors. We’ve seen increases in people seeking help with food and we, along with our fellow food banks across the state, have been working hard to keep them fed even as our own costs have increased. These funds, and the encouragement that comes with them, are truly impactful for us and the people we serve,” he said in the press release.