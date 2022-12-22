Winter weather expected

A significant weather event is predicted for the holiday weekend, including cold temperatures, high winds and potential blizzard-like conditions in some parts of the state. This system has the potential to be a life-threatening weather event and could result in serious traffic hazards and power outages.

Hoosiers are encouraged to stay off the roads beginning Thursday evening and through the weekend unless travel is absolutely necessary. Give road crews the time and space to safely remove snow and ice from the roadways. Hoosiers can contact Indiana 211 for information about warming centers in their community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos