IDEM map

The IDEM map shows the air quality for the state with the northwest region and most of the state in the yellow category for moderate poor air quality.

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has forecasted Air Quality Action Days (AQAD) for Monday, July 24, and Tuesday, July 25, in parts of northern Indiana. Air quality is expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (Orange) level as indicated below.

IDEM is forecasting high levels of fine particles (PM2.5) due to smoke from Canadian wildfires in the following regions:

