Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Blackens Skies, Prompts Air Quality Alerts in Much of U.S.

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has issued an Air Quality Action Day (AQAD) forecasting high levels of fine particles (PM2.5) in the air for Friday, June 9, for all Indiana counties. The stagnant weather pattern continues to move smoke from Canadian wildfires across the state.

Air quality may continue to be impacted over the weekend. Hoosiers are encouraged to visit smogwatch.IN.gov to view current and forecasted conditions and subscribe to email alerts.

