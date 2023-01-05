JASPER COUNTY — Wednesday morning at approximately 9:45 a.m., the Lowell Regional Dispatch Center received 911 calls about a serious injury crash on I-65 southbound near the 230 mile-marker. The location of the crash is about 1/4 mile north of S.R. 10 (DeMotte/Roselawn exit). Preliminary investigation by Trooper Willian Stancy shows that a gray 2007 Nissan Altima was southbound in the left lane when the vehicle became disabled due to a flat tire on the rear passenger side. The driver of the Nissan pulled over to the left side of the roadway.
At this area of highway, there is not a full lane of emergency shoulder, but a grass median and a narrow area of rumble strips on the outer side of the fog line. The driver parked the Nissan partially in the grass, with a portion of the passenger side still in the left lane of travel. The driver exited the vehicle and was in the process of attempting a tire change on the vehicle that was partially in the roadway.