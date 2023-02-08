STATEHOUSE – The Indiana House of Representatives voted unanimously to advance State Rep. Kendell Culp's (R-Rensselaer) legislation that would launch a statewide inventory of farmland lost in Indiana over the last 12 years.
Since 1982, a total of 831,000 acres of farmland has been lost in Indiana, according to the ISDA. Culp, a grain and livestock producer and vice chair of the House Environmental Affairs Committee, said it is time to take stock of Hoosier farmland. Culp's House Bill 1557, which now advances to the Indiana Senate for consideration, would task the Indiana State Department of Agriculture with conducting a statewide inventory of agricultural land lost from 2010 to 2022, and reporting on the causes for the losses.