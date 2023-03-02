KVPN Breaking News stock image

HAMMOND- Kathy Lynch, age 64, of Kouts, was found guilty following a 3-day jury trial presided over by United States District Court Judge Philip P Simon, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

The jury found Lynch guilty of nine counts of willful failure to pay over to the IRS, federal payroll taxes withheld from Kouts Health Care, Inc employees, between June 2013 and September 2015, in violation of Title 26, United States Code, Section 7202.

