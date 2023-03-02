HAMMOND- Kathy Lynch, age 64, of Kouts, was found guilty following a 3-day jury trial presided over by United States District Court Judge Philip P Simon, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.
The jury found Lynch guilty of nine counts of willful failure to pay over to the IRS, federal payroll taxes withheld from Kouts Health Care, Inc employees, between June 2013 and September 2015, in violation of Title 26, United States Code, Section 7202.
Lynch will be scheduled for sentencing by separate order of the Court. Any specific sentence to be imposed will be determined by the District Court Judge after consideration of federal statutes and the United States Sentencing Guidelines.
In 2019, Lynch was indicted on nine counts of willful failure to pay federal payroll taxes, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch.
Lynch was tried in Porter County in 2016 on charges she illegally gave prescriptions for weight loss to her patients at the Kouts Health Care Clinic, which she owned. She was found not guilty on all 16 counts filed against her.
The federal indictment alleges that Lynch has owned and operated two health care clinics, Kouts Health Care, Inc. and its predecessor company Kouts Family Health Care, Inc. since January 1999. As alleged in the indictment, between January 1999 and September 2015, Lynch withheld payroll taxes (i.e., federal income taxes and Medicare and Social Security contribution taxes) from her employees’ paychecks but failed to submit over $500,000 of the withheld taxes to the Internal Revenue Service. During this time, the indictment alleges that Lynch used her company’s bank account to pay personal expenses such as mortgage and car payments, while failing to pay her federal payroll tax obligations.
U.S. Attorney Kirsch said, “This indictment should send a strong message to those attempting to cheat the tax system. We always will partner with the IRS to focus on egregious tax violations in this District.”
“The failure to pay over withheld taxes from their employees is a serious allegation. IRS Criminal Investigation will continue to track down those who collect these taxes and use the funds for personal gain,” said Special Agent in Charge Tara Sullivan of the Chicago Field Office.”
The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation Division. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Abizer Zanzi and Kevin Wolff.