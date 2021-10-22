PULASKI COUNTY — Doral Renewables LC held a groundbreaking ceremony for the first phase of a massive solar project in Starke and Pulaski counties.
Gov. Eric Holcomb was on hand for the ceremony, which was held at the Melody Drive-in in Knox. The drive-in is located adjacent to ground to be used for the project.
When complete, the project will cover 13,000 acres of land in Starke and Pulaski counties and will become the largest solar farm in the US. The first phase, known as Mammoth Solar 1, is expected to be completed by the summer of 2023.
Mammoth Solar will be able to produce 1.3 gigawatts of clean energy once operational. It will bring 500 construction jobs and an investment of $475 million.
All three phases of the project will represent a $1.5 billion investment in Indiana when complete. Ohio-based AEP Energy has already inked power purchase agreements for the first and second phases of the project.
Doral Renewables is based in Israel. Also on hand for last week’s groundbreaking were Consul General of Israel to the Midwest, Yinam Cohen, and Israeli Ambassador to the United State, Gilad Erdan.
Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers was also on hand for the ceremony.