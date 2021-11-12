WHEATFIELD — Local leaders, stakeholders and landowners joined executives from NextEra Energy Resources, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), and Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO), a subsidiary of NiSource Inc., to break ground on Indiana’s newest renewable energy project – the Dunns Bridge Solar Energy Center.
The groundbreaking took place on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at the Dunns Bridge site near Wheatfield.
The innovative solar and battery storage project will be built in two phases and represents a $1 billion investment in Indiana.
Once complete, Dunns Bridge Solar I and II will be capable of generating up to 700 megawatts of low-cost, home-grown energy with 75 megawatts of battery storage, making more renewable energy available to customers for more hours of the day, even when the sun is not shining.
Construction on Dunns Bridge I will last approximately 11 months and will generate a significant local economic boost to Jasper County and the state, by creating 300 construction jobs and stimulating the purchase of regional goods and services from local vendors.
Over the next 30 years, the project is expected to generate $59 million in new tax revenue for Jasper County.
A subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources is constructing both phases of the project and will sell the completed project to NIPSCO. Once complete, the project will be capable of providing clean, renewable solar energy to power the equivalent of 210,000 typical homes annually.