INDIANA — Gov. Eric Holcomb extended the emergency executive order regarding the pandemic through December. The executive order was first declared on March 6, and has run continuously since then with variations to the mandates attached to the order.
Masks or face coverings in public are mandated with limits on occupancy for restaurants, bars and other events, including school sports, in place. Jasper County stands at “orange” status. The status for counties is updated weekly on Wednesday.
On Dec. 1, the order states, Indiana had over 344,000 confirmed cases and nearly 5,600 deaths attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. The spread of the disease has increased significantly over the past 30 days, with the 7-day average positivity rate over 10%, an increase from under 4% 10 weeks ago, new confirmed cases daily and an increase in hospitalizations and deaths according to the governor’s order.
In Jasper County, there have been there have been I,620 positive cases, 34 new for Nov. 30, and 20,249 tested. Deaths attributed to the virus are at 13, with 10 of those deaths recorded since Oct. 14, and the last recorded death on Nov. 24. The 7-day positivity rate is 12.3%.
In Newton County, 13 deaths have been attributed to the virus and 608 positive cases and over 3,020 tested. The county’s positivity rate, which has been among the highest in the state, has dropped to 14.2%.