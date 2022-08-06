GOODLAND — The Town of Goodland will once again be host to Goodstock: Operating Restoring Hope Music Festival with musical acts on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13.
The event will be held at the historic Foster Park, which is located on U.S. 24 in Goodland. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $40 for preferred seating.
Tickets are good for both days. Kids 10 and under will be admitted free.
On Friday, Aug. 12, the lineup will include the Dane Clark Band at 7 p.m., CST, with No Fences, a Garth Brooks tribute band, to play at 9 p.m.
Four bands are scheduled to perform on Saturday, Aug. 13, including the vintage Classic Rock band Blue Sky (3 p.m.), Cream Camino (5 p.m.), the Led Zeppelin tribute band Stairway to Heaven (7 p.m.) and the Heart tribute band Barracuda (9 p.m.).
Gates open at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, with opening ceremonies set for 2:30 p.m. The day will also feature food vendors, a beer garden, a Goodstock Motorcycle Ride and a donation breakfast from 7-11 a.m. at the Goodland Community Center.
Proceeds from the event will go to organizations that support military veterans.
For ticket and event information, visit www.goodstockmusicfestival.com.
Goodstock Flag Escort Ride
A motorcycle Flag Escort Ride will be held in conjunction with Goodstock on Saturday, Aug. 13. Riders will meet at the Goodland Community Center at 7 a.m. to register, with kickstands up at 9 a.m.
The cost is $30 for a single rider and $40 per couple. The fee includes a ticket to the Goodland Music Festival for both Friday and Saturday.
Riders will stop at Earl Park American Legion Post 455, Fowler American Legion Post 57, Willoughby’s Country Crossroads Bar in Reynolds and Bob and Connie’s Restaurant in Remington before returning to Foster Park in Goodland.
For more information on the ride, contact Kevin Derflinger at 815-388-2565.