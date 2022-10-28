WHEATFIELD — A Goodland woman has been arrested for auto theft after being found driving a Ford F150 in DeMotte that had been reported stolen earlier. In the evening hours of Oct. 23, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen vehicle from the Wheatfield area. Deputies responded and met with the victim.
The victim advised that he had parked his 2010 Ford F150 at a Wheatfield location in the morning and then “carpooled” into work. When he returned, he found the pickup was missing.
A short time later, a DeMotte Police Department officer located this same vehicle being driven in the Town of DeMotte. The officer identified the driver as Sheena F. Kopka, 29, from Goodland.
According to a press release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, Kopka offered a couple of different stories as to why she had the truck. The victim advised that he did not know Kopka, nor did he give her permission to possess his truck.
Kopka was taken into custody and transported to the Jasper County Detention Center and incarcerated for the following charges, auto theft (Level 6 felony) and driving while suspended-prior (Class A misdemeanor).
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.