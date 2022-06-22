DeMOTTE — On June 15, Perkins’ Good Earth Farm, along with the DeMotte Chamber of Commerce, celebrated their official ribbon-cutting.
At the event, Perkins’ Good Earth Farm let customers spin a wheel of prizes. Participating customers could win fresh produce straight from the farm.
Perkins’ Good Earth Farm is unique to any market in DeMotte due to their CSA. According to their website, CSA is described as a “partnership between a farm and a community of members who choose to share the risks and enjoy the rewards of the farm. You purchase a ‘share’ of crops, and we provide you with fresh, safe, organically grown produce every week.”
You can find out more about Perkins’ Good Earth Farm on their website at www.perkinsgoodearthfarm.com.