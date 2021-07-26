Money and food collected

Over $1,000 was raised and non-perishable food items were collected at Burns Family Pizzeria's Give Back Night on July 18. Burns Pizzeria's Selena Burns (left) is shown with matching sponsors from that evening, including Mark Hubers, owner of Hollandale Builders and Matching Sponsor for Community Food Pantry of Roselawn; Katie Kimberling , owner of Revived and Matching Sponsor for Good Samaritan Food Pantry, DeMotte; and Carol Risner, volunteer from Sorrowful Mother Food Pantry, Wheatfield. Bill Davis, owner of Bill's Automotive Center and not pictured, was Matching Sponsor for Sorrowful Mother's pantry.

 By CINDY TEETER

DeMOTTE — Burns Family Pizzeria in DeMotte held a Give Back Night for local food pantries on Sunday, July 18.

The pizzeria donated 15 percent of its net sales from the day to local food pantries, including Good Neighbor Food Pantry in DeMotte, Sorrowful Mother Food Pantry in Wheatfield and Community Food Pantry of Roselawn.

Non-perishable food was also collected. Together with the community, the event raised $1,056 plus multiple boxes for food.

Matching sponsors included Hollandale Builders, Revived and Bill’s Automotive Service.

