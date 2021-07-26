DeMOTTE — Burns Family Pizzeria in DeMotte held a Give Back Night for local food pantries on Sunday, July 18.
The pizzeria donated 15 percent of its net sales from the day to local food pantries, including Good Neighbor Food Pantry in DeMotte, Sorrowful Mother Food Pantry in Wheatfield and Community Food Pantry of Roselawn.
Non-perishable food was also collected. Together with the community, the event raised $1,056 plus multiple boxes for food.
Matching sponsors included Hollandale Builders, Revived and Bill’s Automotive Service.