DEMOTTE – The 42nd annual Rotary Ramble 5k race will kick off at 8 a.m. CST on Saturday, Aug. 12. Usually, between 500 and 600 runners and walkers are expected for the race.
The race is most notable for its “trophies” of authentic wooden shoes, which are given to the top three male and female overall winners as well as the top three finishers in each age and special run or walk division. Raffle prizes will also be awarded before the results.
The race starts just north of the front of the DeMotte branch of the Jasper County Library and heads south on Birch before turning right onto 15th Street (C.R. 1200 North). The course again turns right onto Oakwood Drive and then right again onto County Road 1225 North. It then follows 1225N to where it turns left onto Hickory. The final turn is a right onto 9th Street S.W. where the participants make a final elevation climb towards the finish near where it started.
The course is USATF certified and high school athletes may participate without losing any eligibility as long as they obtain a waiver from their Athletic Director. There are three water locations and split times are given at each mile.
The records for the race belong to Francisco Medrano who finished in a blistering time of 14:52 in 2010 and Kelly Cordell who set the female record of 16:30 in 2000.
A notable change for this year is that there will not be a separate “5K Walk” category. Walkers may still enter the race, however, using the “Open” category.
The cost to participate in the race is as follows. For pre-registration online up to Aug. 5, it is $22 which includes a T-Shirt or $25 for online registration Aug. 6 through Aug. 10. Family discounts are available which reduce the fee for children 14-and-under to $15 each with a paid full-price parent registration before Aug. 7 and $18 each after. Onsite registration on the day of the event costs $30 with a T-Shirt or $25 without, however there is no size guarantee if onsite registration is used.
T & H Timing will again be providing the timing, making results almost instantaneous to the runners and walkers. Complete results can be found on their website. The race will use Ultra “On the Bib” disposable timing tags.
On-site registration and check-in will occur in the DeMotte Elementary School Gym either on Friday, Aug. 11, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. or the morning of the race from 6:45 to 7:45 a.m.
The Rotary Ramble is sponsored by the DeMotte KV Rotary, which is a chapter of Rotary International. Rotary members believe that they have a shared responsibility to take action on our world’s most persistent issues. Over 35,000 clubs work together to promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, sanitation, and hygiene, save mothers and children, support education, and grow local economies.
Additional sponsors for the race included Belstra’s, Culbreth Lawn and Tree, Ci Insurance, DeMotte State Bank, Edward Jones Investments, Fase’s Water Treatment and Rentals, Fieldhouse Ford, Jeep and Ram, The Hamstra Group, Helena Agri Inc., Kaper’s Building Materials, the Kankakee Valley Post-News, McDonald’s of DeMotte, Pizza Hut of DeMotte, Save-A-Lot, and Wiers Chevrolet, Cadillac and GM.