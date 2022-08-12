Car seat safety

A car seat clinic is set for Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department.

RENSSELAER, Indiana – Franciscan Health and State Farm will host a free car seat clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., CST, on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department located at 1060 W Clark Street, Rensselaer. 

Certified child passenger safety technicians will check car seats for proper fit and installation. Free car seats provided by a generous grant from State Farm, will be available for those in need while supplies last.

