RENSSELAER, Indiana – Franciscan Health and State Farm will host a free car seat clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., CST, on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department located at 1060 W Clark Street, Rensselaer.
Certified child passenger safety technicians will check car seats for proper fit and installation. Free car seats provided by a generous grant from State Farm, will be available for those in need while supplies last.
Caregivers must bring their children to the appointment so the technician can see how the child fits in their current car seat and make adjustments for their new one. Some qualifications are required to receive the free car seat. Register online at: https://franciscanhealthcare.formstack.com/forms/carseat
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration recommends that whether you've just installed a car seat or need help installing or using one, you get help at a car seat inspection station near you.
Children should remain rear facing as long as possible. Children under age 2 should always ride rear facing and should remain rear facing until they reach the top weight and height allowed by the seat manufacturer. Children between 4 and 7 should be in a forward-facing car seat with a harness and tether.
Once the child outgrows the forward-facing seat, it’s time to travel in a booster seat, but still in the back seat. Children 8 to 12 should remain in a booster seat until they are big enough to fit in a seat belt properly.
“Franciscan Health is grateful for the support of our local State Farm agents, as this grant will is allow parents to be educated on proper car seat installation so that our local children travel safely, said Tristan Kirby, director of community education in Franciscan Health’s Western Indiana division.
Franciscan Health is hosting additional car seat clinic, below is more information:
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (EST)
• Location Lafayette Fire Station 5 - 750 N Creasy Lane in Lafayette, IN 47904
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (EST)
• West Lafayette Fire Station 3 - 1100 W Kalberer Road in West Lafayette, IN 47906
