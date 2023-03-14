MONTICELLO - Former Jasper County judge and attorney Robert Monfort and his former assistant Teri Hardin entered plea agreements for their roles in the theft of two inheritances. Both faced multiple felony charges from a case that began with a civil suit by the Jasper Newton Foundation when it discovered a will left by Rose Nagel had been changed and probated without the foundation’s knowledge.

In their plea agreements filed on March 9, each agreed to plead guilty to Count III: theft or aiding theft as a Level 5 felony. The rest of the charges will be dismissed at the sentencing. The Level 5 felony carries a possible sentence of one to six years in jail. The advisory sentence is three years. However, in the agreements filed separately, neither Monfort nor Hardin will serve their sentences in a Department of Corrections facility because “restitution has been made.”

