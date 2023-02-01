MONTICELLO — Former Jasper County judge and attorney Robert Monfort and his office assistant Teri Hardin face multiple felony charges in separate trials scheduled to be held in White County. Monfort’s trial is scheduled for March 20 - 24. Hardin’s trial was set to begin on Feb. 27, but has been cancelled and a new date has not yet been scheduled.

A final pretrial conference has been set for both on Feb. 24.

