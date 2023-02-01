MONTICELLO — Former Jasper County judge and attorney Robert Monfort and his office assistant Teri Hardin face multiple felony charges in separate trials scheduled to be held in White County. Monfort’s trial is scheduled for March 20 - 24. Hardin’s trial was set to begin on Feb. 27, but has been cancelled and a new date has not yet been scheduled.
A final pretrial conference has been set for both on Feb. 24.
The Jasper Newton Foundation began a suit against the pair after discovering the final wishes of Rose Nagel had been altered according to the suit filed in August 2018.
The suit alleged Hardin, who was appointed Nagel’s guardian and personal representative over her estate, and Monfort used “undue influence” to change the will giving the bulk of the estate, at over $700,000, to Hardin rather than St. Augustine Catholic School in Rensselaer for scholarships to be administered through the Jasper Newton Foundation.
According to that suit, in 2014, Nagel signed an endowment agreement at the foundation stating she wished a large portion of her estate to be designated as the Robert and Jeannette Nagel Endowment Fund to be used as scholarships for St. Augustine students. She also signed the her will stating the same at that time.
In 2021, the court ordered the parties come together through mediation.
The lawsuit was settled in May 2022 with the judge ordering, “The settlement agreement is to be maintained as a confidential document.” A hearing before a jury had been scheduled for that month, but with the settlement agreement, it was cancelled.
Another case was brought against the pair in a similar situation where Hardin was appointed personal representative in the estate of Anthony Kaczorowski. A disciplinary complaint against Monfort through the Indiana State Supreme Court stated Monfort swore an affidavit that Kaczorowski has no known heirs, “which he knew to be false.”
In April 2020, Monfort faced a disciplinary hearing and in June, he resigned from the Indiana Bar, and he was ineligible to practice law for five years.
While filed in Jasper County, the lawsuit was moved to Porter County after both Jasper County judges recused themselves from the case.
Following the disciplinary hearing, an investigation was done by the Indiana State Police at the request of the Indiana Supreme Court. In the probable cause affidavits from the investigation, it states, “Both opportunity and motive are present. “
It describes an employee in Monfort’s law office reported she had seen the original will leaving the bulk of the estate to the foundation, not to Hardin. When she went to look in the computer for the Nagel materials, all of those computer files were gone from the system. She said her entire, physical computer at her station had been “suddenly” replaced. She said everyone in the office knew Nagel’s estate was going to the foundation and she quit the firm because she suspected “foul play.”
The criminal charges brought a special prosecutor and a change of venue to White County.
Both Monfort and Hardin face the same criminal charges: corrupt business influence, three counts of theft with value of property greater than $50,000, nine counts of theft where value of property is between $750 and $50,000, forgery with intent to defraud, obstruction of justice - defendant knowingly or intentionally in a legal proceeding alters, damages, or removes any record, document, or thing, with intent to prevent it from being produced or used as evidence in any legal proceeding or administrative or criminal investigation and, two counts of perjury where defendant makes a false, material statement under oath or affirmation, knowing the statement to be false or not believing it to be true; all of which are felonies, and one count of deception as a misdemeanor.
The perjury charges come from both Monfort and Hardin made several payments to themselves from the estate that are missing from the guardian’s report, a document filed under oath. The affidavit states Hardin moved over $540,000 from an Edward Jones account that had two specific beneficiaries, the foundation and St. Augusta and placed the money into another account that had no beneficiaries. It alleges the funds were removed from accounts given to both Hardin and Monfort before they will was given to probate.
In January 2022, the criminal charges were filed. After both Jasper County judges recused themselves from the criminal cases as well, a special judge out of Lake County was appointed to the case, Judge Salvador Vasquez. A special prosecutor was also appointed with David Owen Thomas and John Henry Meyers given the case.
The original will has not been found and the original copy of the will leaving the bulk of the estate to Hardin is also missing. Hardin produced a copy of the will, which has the same date as the will witnessed by the foundation when Nagel signed both that will and the endowment agreement in September of 2014. The probable cause affidavit questions why Nagel would sign both wills at the same time while promising to leave money to the foundation.
Both Hardin and Monfort requested a change of venue in February. In June, the case was transferred to Pulaski County, and a jury trial scheduled for November. Then in September, the parties were given three days to agree on a county of venue and White County Circuit Court was the agreed upon venue.
Hardin’s case was scheduled for jury trial in February and Monfort’s in March. Both had a pre-trial conference hearing on Jan. 27. Hardin’s attorney asked for a continuance so the jury trial was cancelled and another hearing set for Feb. 24.
Monfort, whose jury trial has not been changed as yet, will also have a final pretrial conference on Feb. 24.
In both cases, the defendants asked for a deadline of a handwriting analysis. The results are to be given to the defense prior to the hearings on the 24th. The hearings will be held via Zoom.