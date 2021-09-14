WHEATFIELD — At halftime of the Kankakee Valley football game on Friday, Sept. 10, the 2021 Homecoming King and Queen were crowned by last year’s royalty after the entire court was introduced to the crowd.
Blythe Campbell and Jack Lamka were announced as the winners and crowned by 2020 winners Chloe Brown and Tyler Feddeler.
Campbell is the daughter of Brooke and Erik Campbell of DeMotte. She participates in track, soccer, basketball, FCA at KVHS and volunteers at Calvary Assembly of God Church. Campbell plans to study either law or accounting upon graduation.
Lamka is the son of Christie and Dennis Lamka of DeMotte and participates in football and track. He also volunteers at the Calvary Assembly of God Church. Lamka plans to study sports medicine after high school.
Other seniors nominated included Emma Lee, escorted by Jarrett “Jeb” Boissy; Addisan Rahmoeller, escorted by Andrew Fox; and Amie Ramus, escorted by Myles Turpin.
Lee is the daughter of Brandon and Valerie Lee of DeMotte. She is the captain of the cheerleaders and participates in concert band, marching band and Sunshine Club. She plans to attend IUPUI to major in elementary education.
Boissy is the son of John and Jen Boissy of DeMotte. He participates in basketball and tennis and plans to pursue a degree in physical therapy.
Rahmoeller is the daughter of Jennifer Jordan and Randy Rahmoeller Jr. of Fair Oaks. She participates in Sunshine, FFA and 4-H. She plans to pursue a degree in social work.
Fox is the son of Devon and Andy Fox of DeMotte and participates in baseball and FFA. He plans on working in the trades and joining a union after graduating.
Ramus is the daughter of Heather and Todd Ramus of DeMotte and participates in basketball and softball. She plans to pursue a degree in cosmetology and become a cosmetic nurse. Turpin is the son of Amber and Ben Turpin of DeMotte. He participates in both football and baseball and plans to join the pipefitters union after graduation.
The junior class representatives were Colby Sizemore and Danin Richardson. Sizemore is the daughter of Kelly Sizemore of DeMotte and Eric Sizemore of Francisville. She participates in track and basketball.
Richardson is the son of Raeanne and Steve Richardson of Wheatfield. He is involved in student council, Interact Club, Foreign Language Club, theater and jazz and marching bands. He is also the junior class president.
The sophomore representatives were Nevaeh Phelan and Jeffrey Crider. Phelan is the daughter of Lindsay and Casey Phelan of DeMotte and is a member of the cheerleaders and Interact Club.
Crider is the son of Tammy Browning and Jeffrey Crider Sr. of DeMotte. He is involved in the construction and design classes at KV.
The freshman representatives were Emma Cochran and Marco Castro. Cochran is the daughter of Jordan Williamson and Jeremy Cochran of DeMotte. She participates in volleyball, basketball, softball, student council, Interact Club and FCA.
Castro is the son of Marco and Claudia Castro of Wheatfield. He participates in football, basketball and baseball.