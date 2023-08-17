DEMOTTE — In the first 50s Fashion Show, in keeping with the theme of this year’s Touch of Dutch Festival, the Fabulous Fifties, people were invited to show off their 50s fashion for a chance to win a gift certificate to Kali Apparel, a festival T-shirt and some Dutch guilder (money to use at any vendor in the festival). For the show, there were three contestants, two ladies and one couple, who modeled their outfits for the judges, Kali Apparel owners, Kaelyn Fisher and Alisa Sutton.
The contestants were Vinita Barrera of Rossville, Georgia; LeeAnn Flores of Wheatfield and Carol and Jerry Lagostee of DeMotte.
Barrera, who was declared the winner, is married to Marty Barrera, who grew up in DeMotte and this was her first visit to the Touch of Dutch Festival. She said she pulled her outfit from her “every day” wardrobe. She loves 40s and 50s fashion and was happy to dress for the festival.
Flores said she put her outfit together for the festival because she had a booth there.
The Lagostees dressed up in 50s style to match the car they drove in the parade and then placed in the car show. The car, a 1958 Chevy Belvedere was owned by Carol’s great-aunt and has been in the family ever since.
After Barrera was announced as the winner, all the contestants were taken to the bandshell stage to show their clothing in front of the crowd there. The fashion show took place under a large tent by the tennis courts.