WHEATFIELD — Four local fire departments pooled their efforts to quench a two-home blaze in Wheatfield on Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighers were able to contain the blaze to the two homes located on Grove Street, just a few feet from Main Street near the Schoolhouse Restaurant. The homes, which are separated by a small gap, occupy the south side of Grove Street.
One of the homes rests just a couple of feet from the restaurant, which received no damage.
Wheatfield answered the call at around 4 p.m. and contacted Keener Township in DeMotte, Kouts and Rensselaer's fire department for mutual aid. Kouts brought its ladder truck, which the firefighters used to spill water from above the two-story homes.
Several firefighters took turns climbing to the second floor of one of the homes, using a balcony to slip inside.
It is unknown at this time what caused the fire and which home it started in. Firefighters were on the scene for more than five hours.