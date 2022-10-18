DeMOTTE — A fire Wednesday night damaged the ReMax building at 415 16th St. SE in DeMotte with heavy smoke and water damage from a fire that broke out in the basement of the renovated building.

Keener Twp. Fire was dispatched to the address at 9:31 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, for a commercial/business structure fire. When the fire crews arrived, they found the two-story structure had smoke billowing out of the eaves. Firefighters checked the upstairs of the building for fire but found none. When the basement door was opened, they found flames and smoke.

