July Calendar of Events

Every Tuesday & Saturday, Rensselaer Farmers Market (4-6 p.m., CST, Tuesdays and 7:30-11 a.m., CST, on Saturdays.)

Fountain Stone Theater in Rensselaer will hold a free family film festival every Thursday throughout the month, with doors opening at 10 a.m., CST. See the theater’s Facebook page for a schedule of films.

The “Tales and Tails” Summer Reading Program at the Rensselaer Library will be held through July 13

July 8-11: Fending Theatre for Children’s production of Moana Jr. and Xanadu Jr.

July 11: JC Cruisers Cruise Night, 6 p.m.

July 12-16: Youth Aviation Summer Camp at the Jasper County Airport

July 14-16: Rensselaer Wrestling Camp at RCHS

July 17: Art in the Alley at Filson Park (223 W. Kellner) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., CST

July 18: Wine and Unwind at Carpenter Creek Cellars at 12 p.m., CST

July 20: Matt Hires at Embers, 7 p.m., CST (free show)

July 21: Steve Mingear Unplugged at Fenwick Farms, 6 p.m., CST

July 24-31: Jasper County Fair

July 24: Truck & Tractor Pull, 7 p.m., Jasper County Fair Association’s grandstand

July 25: Mud Drags, 7 p.m., JCFA grandstand

July 26: Latting Rodeo, 7 p.m., JCFA grandstand

July 27: Donkey Races, 7 p.m., JCFA grandstand

July 28: “A Night of Laughs & Music,” 7 p.m., JCFA grandstands

July 29: Cincinnati Circus, 7 p.m., JCFA grandstand

July 30: Monster Trucks, 7 p.m., JCFA grandstand

July 31: Demolition Derby + Fireworks, 7 p.m./dusk, JCFA grandstand

