MOROCCO — On July 21, at 5:29 p.m., Newton County Deputies responded to the US 41 Motorplex for reports of a fatal injury crash involving one vehicle.
The preliminary investigation by Deputy Sanders indicates a 1996 Mustang (driven by a 45 year old Mackinaw, Ill. man) was performing a solo timed run on the track. The vehicle, for an unknown reason, lost control after crossing the finish line. The vehicle then collided with the guardrail causing it to become airborne before coming to rest in a nearby wooded area. The crash resulted in the vehicle catching fire and the death of the sole occupant.